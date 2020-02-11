Home

Ruth Nelson of Seattle, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019. She was 83. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Ronald Nelson; her children and their spouses, and eight grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Skyline at First Hill, in the Mt. Baker Room, 725 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104. Friends are invited to read the full obituary and share memories at https://tribute.michaeljfox.org/tribute-page.php?id=1410&np=true. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent to on Ruth Nelson's Tribute Page.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 11, 2020
