Lien Kostiew
Lien Kostiew, age 76 passed away from liver disease at her home March 4 2019. She was born January 16, 1943 in Cholon, Vietnam. She survived the Vietnam War, and made a life for herself in the Seattle neighborhood of Magnolia. She loved people, and enjoyed gardening and cooking. She made the best curries, fried rice and fish dishes where many of her ingredients came from her garden. For many years she worked as a waitress in West Seattle, owned her own Chinese restaurant in Burien, and worked at the Goldies Casino as a card dealer.
Lien is survived by her husband of 50 years, Steve Kostiew; Sons, Lewis Kostiew, Long, Vin Key, and Fong; Grandchildren, Olivia Kostiew, Ariana Kostiew; three brothers; and many Nephews and Nieces.
Please join us celebrating her life:
Friday 3/15 @ Noon at
WASHELLI, 11111 Aurora Ave N.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 10, 2019