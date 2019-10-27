|
|
Liesel Van Cleeff
January 13, 1931 ~ October 13, 2019
Liesel Van Cleeff passed away peacefully on October 13, 2019 in Seattle, WA. She was born in Rotterdam, Holland to Gretchen and Ernest Van Cleeff. Liesel had a sister Nelleke (deceased) and brother Jan (The Hague). She is a holocaust survivor having spent almost 31/2 years in various camps between 1942 - 1945. Her experiences ran deep and added much anxiety and pain to her continued life. As a young girl separated from parental life, she experienced an everlasting shock during the war and during her marriage - like an orphan standing alone. Liesel attended university in Amsterdam where she met Otto Rombouts and later married in 1957. They welcomed their first daughter, Ernestine, in 1959 and then immigrated to Seattle, WA where Otto completed his residency in Anesthesiology at Harborview Medical Center. Liesel enjoyed living in Yesler Terrace where she welcomed her second daughter, Beatrix. She worked as an international ambassador at the Seattle Worlds Fair in 1962 which she loved. Liesel and Otto created a home in the Ravenna neighborhood of Seattle where the daughters grew up with lots of international visitors including family from Holland. After 31 years of marriage, Liesel left and created an independent life being a member of Orchestra Seattle/Seattle Chamber Singers and a lifelong (52 years) member of the University Unitarian Church where she was on the art committee. She nurtured several friendships within these two communities and she was so proud to be a member of both. She worked at UW for 25 years and enjoyed learning and socializing every day in the Jackson School of International studies. Upon retirement, Liesel found her final home at the University House, Seattle. There she reveled in current event discussions, trips to Seattle arts events, and great camaraderie with other residents. She volunteered with Seattle elementary school kids for several years and enjoyed their imaginative encounters. The center of her life was Otto for his depth, adventurous spirit and character, Ernie for her honesty, and Trixie for her fun-loving attitude.
Celebration of life at University Unitarian Church, Saturday, November 23rd, 3PM-5PM.
Published in The Seattle Times from Oct. 27 to Nov. 3, 2019