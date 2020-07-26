1/
Lila Lecie (Sue) LaFranchi
Lila (Sue) Lecie LaFranchi

Born 12-8-1927 ~

Died 7-22-2020 at the age of 92.

Lila (Sue) was born in Missoula, Montana and moved to Seattle during World War II. She married Ray LaFranchi in 1945. She attended Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, where she taught Sunday School for over 50 years and was known as Grandma Sue. She died peacefully. She was loved by all and will be greatly missed, especially by her family. She is survived by her siblings, Carl, Eugene, Dale, Diane, her 4 daughters, Anita, Linda, Kerry and Laura and by 3 grandchildren, Alisa, Kendra, and Gordon, and 3 great-grandchildren.

Published in The Seattle Times on Jul. 26, 2020.
