Lilian Yuri Hirano
Lilian passed away peacefully on February 5, 2019 in Richland, Washington. She was born on April 20, 1941 to Dr. Susumu and Tami Fukuda in Seattle. She was interned during WWII at Puyallup Relocation Center in 1942 and later moved to Nampa, Idaho and Spokane, WA. After the war, the family returned to Seattle, where she attended Leschi Grade School, Washington Jr. High School and graduated from Franklin High School. She married Richard Hirano in Seattle July 8, 1962. They moved to Richland WA in 1972, where she raised her family. She owned and operated The Jewelry Tree for a number of years.
She is survived by her husband Richard, sons Collin (Laura) and Kyle (Melissa) and 4 grandchildren, brother Alan (Judy) Fukuda, sister, Janet (Dan) Powell, brother-in-law David Hirano (Jeanette) and brother-in-law Trent Blackburn.
A celebration of Lilian's life will be held on Saturday, April 6th at 1:00pm at Blaine Memorial United Methodist Church, 3001 24th Ave S. Seattle, WA, 98144.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 31, 2019