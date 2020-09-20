Lillian H. Young



Born in 1926 in Seattle to Finnish immigrants, Mary & John (Hill) Hietala, Lillian attained music & teaching degrees at U.W. She met and married musician and WWII vet James Alfred Young in 1948 and taught music at Emerson Grade School in Seattle. They enjoyed their home on Lake Washington, hiking, skiing, and boating. Upon retirement they traveled extensively. Lillian is survived by her two children, Joel James Young & Taimi Diana Young Dunn Gorman, and 3 grandchildren, Mari & Even Young, and Sean Gorman. She had several beloved tuxedo kitties. Memorials to Whatcom Humane Society.



