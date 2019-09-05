Home

Lillian Julia (Tarabochia) Sardarov

Lillian Julia (Tarabochia) Sardarov

July 28, 1923 ~ August 20, 2019

Lillian passed away peacefully surrounded by her family.

She is survived by her only daughter, Diane Hobson, grandson J.D. Hobson (Amy), and two great-grandchildren, Rowan and Genevieve; her sister, Maryann Penner. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dominic Sardarov, and sisters Nellie Pacholski and Toni Kitna.

Her ashes will be buried along side her husband, Dominic at Mount Tahoma National Cemetery. She worked in the fishing industry for many years as the floor supervisor where she trained and mentored numerous employees. She worked at both New England Fish Co. and Kelliher and Son Fish Co.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, September 15th, with her family and friends.
Published in The Seattle Times from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019
