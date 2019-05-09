Lillian K. Perry



Lillian passed away in Bellevue on April 27, 2019, at the age of 98. She was born on February 5, 1921 in Philip, South Dakota, to Anton and Olga Knutson. A member of the greatest generation, Lillian lived a life full of adventure. At the age of 23, she left South Dakota to start a new life in California, and flew up and down the West Coast as a stewardess for Western Airlines. She met her husband, Bob Perry, through mutual friends, and was convinced to move to his hometown of Seattle when they married in 1952.



In 1956, Lillian and Bob moved to Bellevue, built a house, and raised their three children. Never one to be idle, Lillian was an active volunteer at Seattle Children's Hospital, Overlake Hospital, and the Arboretum, and also taught P.E. and library at Holy Family Kirkland, where her children went to school. She was an active member of the Sunset Club, where she was known for her quick wit and gardening skills. After her husband's retirement, the couple traveled the world together, exploring locations such as Peru, China, and Australia. Bob and Lillian enjoyed 45 years of marriage before his passing in 1997. Lillian is survived by her sons Mike (Sharon) and Rob Perry and her daughter Karen Perry, as well as seven grandchildren, her sister-in-law, Esther Knutson, and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.



Memorial services will be held at Holy Family Kirkland at



11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 15th, and a Rosary service will be held at 5:30 p.m. on the 14th.



The family would like to thank the staff at Pacific Regent, and most especially her personal caregivers, for their dedication, care and love of our Mom.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Seattle Children's Hospital or Holy Family School in Kirkland. Published in The Seattle Times from May 9 to May 12, 2019