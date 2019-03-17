Home

Lillian Petrine North

Lillian Petrine North Obituary
Lillian Petrine North

February 20, 1924 - March 2, 2019

Lillian North from West Seattle passed away on Saturday, March 2 surrounded by her loving family. Lillian, the youngest of four children, was born in Petaluma, California to Ole and Inga Sather. Her siblings, Edwin Sather, Kermit Sather, and Elaine Hansen preceded her in death.

Lillian is survived by her children Ed North (Regina), Kathy Thurston (Bill) and Jim North, six grandchildren, five great grandchildren and their spouses. Her husband of 68 years, Albert North, preceded her in death in 2016.

www.edwardsmemorial.com

www.edwardsmemorial.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 17, 2019
