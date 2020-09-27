(Lilyan) Kay Cochran



Kay Cochran left us for heaven on September 12, 2020 in Phoenix, AZ. She was born to Maurice and Ethel Marksbury on June 13, 1934 in Poughkeepsie, NY. She moved to Washington as a child and remained there until moving to AZ in 1995. She married John Cochran on September 25,1954. She worked at Klopfensteins Men's Clothing store while raising their three children and stayed at the company for 40 years. She and dad enjoyed many years of golf and bowling in Sun City West and appreciated the many friendships they made in the bowling community. I believe the main thing everyone knew about her was how much she loved her family. In fact, we were so loved by her, each of us is convinced we were her favorite child!



Kay is survived by her husband, John, her daughter, Kimberly (Jay), sons, Kevin (Lisa) and Croy. Her grandchildren Kelsie, Cam, Chase, Madison, Kaden and Cage. Her great-grandchildren Everleigh, Lennon, Rekker, Hobie, Armie and Covie. Her sisters Anthea, Penny and Stephanie, many special nieces and nephews and many dear life long friends.



We miss you, mom, & always will.



We were blessed beyond.



