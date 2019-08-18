|
|
Linda Broten Straley
Linda Straley departed from life on Thursday, August 9, 2019 at her home in Seattle with her husband of 52 years Hugh Straley, and their two sons Nick Straley and Ben Straley. She died after living fully with cancer for more than five years.
Linda was the second baby born in Bellingham, WA, on January 1,
1942, to Barbara and Norman Broten. She graduated from Bellingham High in 1960 and then attended Smith College, graduating in 1964.
Linda married Hugh Straley in Bellingham in December 1966 and lived in Seattle, Providence, Rhode Island, and Panama, while Hugh was in medical training and serving in the army. Linda and Hugh made their home for many years in Seattle's Mount Baker neighborhood and enjoyed spending time in the Methow Valley and at their home on Vashon Island in later years. Linda taught at a number of Seattle schools including Seattle Academy (SAAS). Her work there included teaching Spanish and providing college counseling to hundreds of students and their parents, expertly managing parent expectations with the certainty that there is a "great school" for everyone. As a community volunteer, she helped found Grandmothers Against Gun Violence, and was an early supporter of College Access Now and YouthCare.
Linda was a voracious reader, with a sharp and critical mind. She was an excellent cook, an expert knitter and gardener, and a devoted Mariners fan. She is loved and remembered by her husband Hugh Straley, her sister Corinne Sannerud, her sons Nick Straley, Ben Straley, daughters in law, Julia Kellison, Kari Straley, and her grandchildren Georgia Straley, Oliver Straley, Maggie Straley and Peter Straley as well as her extended Straley and Sannerud families, and countless friends and colleagues in teaching, walking, reading, puzzling, and mahjong. She is loved and missed by all.
A celebration of her life will be held later in the fall. In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to Grandmothers Against Gun Violence:
www.
grandmothersagainstgunviolence.org
or College Access Now
www.collegeaccessnow.org
For her story go to:
www.caringbridge.org/visit/lindastraley206
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 18, 2019