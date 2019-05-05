Linda Carol Richey



Linda Carol Richey, 59, passed away April 30 in Seattle, Wash. She was born December 13, 1959 in Seattle, and was a resident of Western Washington her entire life. She graduated from Garfield High School, and went on to have a career as a para-educator for children with special needs. Linda's love of children, desire to help others and her innate creativity found expression through this career, in which she made a difference in the lives of hundreds of children. Linda was preceded in death by her father James Richey and her sister Lori Richey. She is survived by her husband Leslie Smith, Jr.; two sons and one daughter-in-law Andres and Meghan Krogh of San Rafael, Calif. and Zachary Krogh of Seattle, Wash.; her mother Dorothy Richey; her sisters Sarah and Susan Richey; her brother and sister-in-law Michael and Gretchen Richey; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews of both the Richey and Krogh families. Her memorial service will be held at Evergreen-Washelli Funeral Home, Monday, May 6 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to her fund at the National Brain Tumor Society. Arrangements under the direction of Evergreen-Washelli Funeral Home, Seattle. Published in The Seattle Times on May 5, 2019