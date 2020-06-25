Linda DeChaineau



Linda DeChaineau passed away on May 14, 2020. Born February 26, 1947 in Yakima, WA, the oldest of two children born to Virginia (Rusch) & Reinhold "RJ" Seitz. Her parents and teachers provided her with a wonderful and secure childhood where she knew she was always loved, valued and supported. She graduated from Eisenhower High School and attended the University of Washington where she was affiliated with Alpha Delta Pi sorority. On February 14, 1980 she married Jim DeChaineau. Linda worked for Pacific Northwest Bell/US West for 27 years, retiring as Manager of Market Research. After retirement, she helped her husband buy and manage houses for rental property income. Linda & Jim divided their time between their home in Seattle and a home in Palm Springs, CA. She enjoyed travel, golf, entertaining and volunteering at Seattle Children's Hospital.



Linda was preceded in death by both her parents and husband. She is survived by her sister Marsha Chamberlain, cousin Loy Rusch, three (step) children; Robert & (Sandi) DeChaineau, Denise DeChaineau & (Michael Perry), Cheryl & (Jeff) Barton as well as two step grandchildren; Lindsey & Michelle Perry. She will be laid to rest beside Jim. Entombment will be at Acacia in Seattle, WA. At her request, there will be no memorial service. Contributions may be made, in her memory, to Seattle Cancer Care Alliance. She will be remembered as a caring & loving Grandma, step-mother & mentor who always put family first.



