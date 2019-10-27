|
Linda Fay Gerrard
1942 ~ 2019
Linda passed away peacefully, on October 19, 2019, surrounded by family and loving friends. Linda had a pure heart full of love and compassion. She laughed easily. She loved dark chocolate, gospel music, movies, animals, art, and a good beef tenderloin. Her deep wisdom, spirituality, and empathy drew people in, making them feel safe and cherished. Linda was inclusive, loving so many, touching the lives of countless people. She was a gift to anyone who had the good fortune of knowing her. Linda and her partner Walter, spent much of the last 15 years in Port Townsend, WA, enjoying music and film festivals, as well as a steady-stream of talks & lectures on poetry, meditation, the environment, and more. Linda was guided by strongly held values: Fiercely support racial equality and social justice; When you hear wonderful music, please remember to clap, dance, and sing; If you see someone that needs any kind of help, please embrace them, If you see an animal in need, please do what you can to help; Practice gratitude.
Linda is survived by her children, Elizabeth and Jon Perera, her grandchildren, Alexander and Daniel Perera, her brother William E. Fay, her sister Lisa Fay, and her partner Walter Parsons. She was a devoted mother and grandmother who loved unconditionally.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Copper Canyon Press, or to your local Humane Society. Linda's family plans to have a memorial service at a date and time still to be determined.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 27, 2019