Linda Lee (Neel) Blair

Linda Lee (Neel) Blair Obituary
Linda Lee (Neel) Blair

Linda Lee Blair passed away September 13, 2019 at the age of 70.

Linda was born to Wayne and Betty Neel on January 1, 1949 in Lansing Michigan. Her childhood was spent in Bozeman, Montana and Spokane, Washington. She graduated from Shadle Park High School in Spokane and Bassist Fashion Institute in Portland. Linda attended Washington State University and the University of Washington where she earned a BA in Music, teaching certification, and a MA in Music Education. Her professional life included over 50 years of private piano teaching. She was a classroom music teacher in Seattle at St. Paul and St. George parochial schools and at View Ridge, Wedgwood and Alki Elementary Schools.

Linda married Douglas Blair in 1970 and lived in Portland for 10 years, Dallas for 2 years and Seattle for 35 years. Linda cherished her family's deep Montana roots returning to visit Lewistown, her grandparents' hometown. Linda treasured decades of family vacations at Netarts on the Oregon coast. Linda is survived by her husband Douglas Blair of Seattle, daughter Megan Blair-Cabasco (Tony) of Manchester, Vermont, and son Neel Blair (Josie Clark) of Seattle, together with grandchildren Hannah, Gabriel and Grace Cabasco, Rowan and Willow Blair, a brother, Mike Neel and sister, Shelley Stenstrom.

Linda was a parishioner at Blessed Sacrament and Assumption churches singing in the Assumption choir and assisting with educational programs at Blessed Sacrament.

A Requiem Mass will be

celebrated at Blessed Sacrament

Church, 5050 8th Ave NE in

Seattle on October 19th at 11:00 am

followed by a reception.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 13, 2019
