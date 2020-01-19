|
Linda Lee Tjossem
Linda (Parker) Tjossem, a twenty-year resident of North Bend, Washington, passed away aftera short and unexpected illness on January 2, 2020. Linda was born in Vancouver, Washington on September 19, 1941. She spent her childhood in Texas and her summers on her Grandparent's wheat ranch in Walla Walla.
Linda graduated from high school in Dallas and attended Whitman College, majoring in English. She was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority, editor of the Whitman Newspaper and a member of Mortar Board. After Graduating she worked for four years as a junior high school teacher.
Linda married her classmate and sweetheart Bob Tjossem in 1964. She is survived by her husband Bob, her three children Russell, Julianne, and Vance, her five wonderful Grandchildren: Logan, Taylor, Jack, Kieran and Noelle and her sister Joan Shannon.
Linda was known to be kind, generous and warm. She loved to read and travel, particularly to beaches. She and Bob built their dream home on the beach in Baja, Mexico and she loved to swim in the ocean and people watch from their veranda. She and Bob also enjoyed spending summers at their home on Harstine Island on Puget Sound. Linda celebrated her 70th birthday in Paris and her 75th on a special train touring the Andalusian countryside in Spain.
A celebration of life will be held later this spring.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Tjossem Family Scholarship Fund at either Lake Washington Institute of Technology, Kirkland, or Cascadia College, Bothell, or The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Seattle.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 19, 2020