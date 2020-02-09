|
|
Linda Marie Selymes
Linda was born June 14, 1943 in Los Angeles. She graduated with honors from Renton High in 1961, then went on to start her family and then on to marry Emery. She retired from Boeing after 35 years. She loved her family very much, was an amazing singer, an artist of many forms, fantastic chef, Bridge player, & was good at anything she tried. Linda is survived by her husband of 48 years, Emery, her son Fred, sister Mary, brother Mike, four grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 9, 2020