Linda Norby



Linda P. Norby, 76, of Seattle, WA passed away on April 17, 2019.



Linda, the daughter of Mel and Hazel Paulson, was born on July 31, 1942, in Seattle, WA. She graduated from Mercer Island High School in 1960 and received her degree from the University of Washington in 1964. She married the love of her life, K. Gerald "Jerry" Norby, in 1963, and they lived together in Seattle, WA until his death in 1976.



She continued to reside in Magnolia raising her two sons Pete and Eric. While raising her sons she was very active in her community, including Parent Teacher Associations, Church treasurer, and Boy Scout Troop Committee Chair. As her sons grew older she went back to school and began a career in accounting, working for American Database and later Covenant Mortgage. A life-long Husky, Linda was also a proud Coug mom.



In her free time she enjoyed singing in the Magnolia Chorale, attending countless musical theater productions, reading a wide variety of literary works as part of the book group she was in for over 30 years, hosting many memorable parties and infamous holiday gift exchanges, camping and cooking clam fritters at Scatchet Head, and spending time with her many friends and family.



Linda is survived by her son Pete Norby, his wife Karen Pool Norby and her granddaughter Anna Pool-Norby of Issaquah, WA; and Eric Norby and his wife Grace Norby of Rock Hill, SC. She was preceded in death by her husband Jerry in 1976.



A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 26th at 1:00 p.m. at Magnolia Lutheran Church (2414 31st Ave W, Seattle, WA 98199).



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to the . Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary