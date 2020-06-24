Linda Raye (Bolt)



Cappelletti



1950 ~ 2020



Linda Raye (Bolt) Cappelletti was born on February 21, 1950 in Ballard, Washington, she passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 18, 2020.



Linda and Siro (Si) Cappelletti were married on August 18, 1973 in El Paso, Texas. They traveled extensively and lived in various places while Si was in the Army, Germany, Kentucky, Rhode Island, Texas, Kansas, and Washington. Si retired from the Army in 1990 and they settled in Kent, Washington. Linda was a keen entrepreneur and owned several businesses, to include a home cleaning company (Maid for You), a balloon decorating business (Balloons Extraordin "AIR"), as well a successful daycare business (Wee Care Daycare) for over 20 years.



Linda was the matriarch of the family and was always there to support anyone in need, she never met a stranger! She had the most generous soul and would give the shirt off her back to anyone. Linda loved celebrating and hosting family parties for every occasion, it was important to have her family together as much as possible. She was a winner in all areas in life, and enjoyed spending time at the casino (her favorite escape). She loved to dance, celebrate, and sing...she was our Karaoke Queen and inherited her beautiful voice from her father, Ralph. Linda would always say she put "the FUN" in dysfunction.



Linda is survived by her husband, Si, and sons Charles (Christi) and Jason (Jessye), and six grandsons Conner, Cale, Casen, Camden, Carter, and Easton, and one great granddaughter, Riley; her sisters Peggy (Lee), Ruth (Pete), Pam (JB), Debbie (Ed), Becky (Keith) and brothers Terry and Randy (Gayle). Linda has joined her siblings who have passed, brothers Bud and Butch, and sisters Patty and Carole.



Per Linda's wishes, there will be no memorial or funeral service. She will be cremated and her family will determine where to spread the ashes and will hold a celebration of life ceremony at a later date.



