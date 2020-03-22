|
Linda Sikes
Mary Linda Sikes, long-time Seattle area resident, passed away on March 4, 2020, at age 84.
Linda was born in Fort Worth, Texas, the second of three children to Ernest Frederick Stockdale, an attorney, and Alice Eitelman Stockdale, a teacher and artist.
Linda's life is reflected first and foremost in her family. She was beloved as wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was firmly committed to her faith, instilled in her at an early age, and taught children's Sunday School classes. She loved music and singing. Following in her mother's creative and artistic footsteps, she developed creative and artistic outlets, including authentic Japanese dolls. She served in community organizations such as parent-teacher associations, scouting groups, local garden clubs, and she worked as an election volunteer. In many ways, Linda exemplified her generation's ideal of the full-time homemaker - she made the home, no matter what was required.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents and older brother Fred. She is survived by Perry, her husband of almost 65 years in Snohomish; brother John Stockdale in Albany, Texas; children Mary Broadwell and spouse Andrew Broadwell in Auckland, New Zealand, Tom Sikes and spouse Ruby in Bothell, Bill Sikes in Bellevue, Jane Sikes in Wenatchee, and Randy with spouse Gayle in Renton; nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
The life of Mary Linda Stockdale Sikes was celebrated in a private family remembrance.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 22, 2020