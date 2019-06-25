Linda Sue DIEHL- Lewis



Linda Sue Diehl-Lewis died unexpectedly in her sleep in the early afternoon of June 22, 2019, just short of her 70th birthday. She suffered for many years from degenerative disease of her vertebral column and other joints, and more recently from chronic congestive heart failure, kidney failure, and adrenal disease. Yet, despite all of this, she led a full and vibrant live, with great enjoyment of friendships and travel.



Linda was born in Dayton, Ohio, on July 3, 1949, to Emerson Floyd Diehl and Florence Rebecca Diehl (nee Black). She graduated from Meadowbrook High School in Dayton in 1967 and from the Good Samaritan School of Nursing, also in Dayton, in 1970. Her nursing practice included work in public health, office dermatology, and then, from 1974-1976 as a First Lieutenant in the US Air Force, in a variety of nursing duties. While in the Air Force, she met and married Robert Allen Lewis, M.D., who was her lifetime love and partner.



Linda and Robert lived successively in Dover, MA; Saratoga, CA; Seattle, WA; Mendham, NJ; and, finally, a second time, from 2006, in Seattle. Linda was beloved by many people in her places of residence and in many of the 50+ countries that she visited repeatedly in her many travels with her husband. She was greatly appreciated for her beautiful smile, her personal warmth, generosity, and caring attitude, and her love of the beauties of other cultures - of the people, the histories, the arts, and the cuisines. Her abilities as a cook were greatly appreciated by the many people from numerous countries who visited her home and enjoyed her hospitality.



She is now with her Heavenly Father and is remembered and cherished by her husband and the many friends who truly loved her.



A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Published in The Seattle Times from June 25 to June 27, 2019