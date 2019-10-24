|
|
Linda Woodworth
May 6, 1953 ~
October 20, 2019
Linda Woodworth, age 66, resident of Port Ludlow, Washington, passed away peacefully on October 20, 2019. She was born in Santa Maria, California on May 6, 1953 to Mary and Charles Atwood.
She successfully owned and managed San Luis Floor Design located in San Luis Obispo, California until 1991, as well as Smokey Bear Gutter Care with her husband Larry "Woody" Woodworth.
She loved spending time with her husband Woody, two dogs: Maggie and Jack; hiking, driving and enjoying all of the beauty of the Pacific Northwest every moment possible. Linda also enjoyed cooking and preparing delicious baked goods for her family. It is debatable which dessert was the best. Each of her loved ones have their personal favorite. She loved her two daughters and six grandchildren tremendously and loved cooking and baking for them.
Linda is survived by her husband Larry "Woody" Woodworth, brother Eddie Sabo, sister Sherry (Sam Hanvey) and daughters: Anna U'Ren and Jenny (Anthony Taylor); six grandchildren: Dallen, Savannah, Hayden, Saniyah, Miles and Mia.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Charles & Mary Atwood, sister Betty Stanley Patrick and brother Roy Sabo
To share memories of Linda, please sign the online guest register at www.evanschapel.com
Published in The Seattle Times from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019