Linda Yarno

Linda Yarno Obituary
Linda Yarno

May 26, 1945 ~ March 5, 2019

Whidbey Island resident, Linda Yarno, age 73, peacefully passed on March 5, 2019, at Careage of Whidbey.

A graveside service will be held at Maple Leaf Cemetery in

Oak Harbor, WA on Monday,

March 11th at 1:00 p.m.

Linda was born in Seattle and graduated from Edmonds High School. She then went on to a career in bank auditing. After retiring Linda was generous with her time in many ways. Linda had many talents. She was an artist, an accomplished seamstress and loved making jewelry. She also loved camping, cruises, and her beloved dogs. She was a Christian and loved her church and congregation.

She is survived by one sister, four granddaughters, two grandsons, a son and two great-granddaughters. She was preceded in death by her mother, father, a sister and her beloved daughter.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 10, 2019
