Born March 9, 1953 in Seattle



Mother: Betty Groger West Father: Robert T. West



Lindy passed away suddenly on May 12, 2019 from complications associated with her many years of Multiple Sclerosis. Lindy was a very special person whose early youth and beyond were fraught with challenges She handled intrepidly, valiantly, and with understanding. The family moved several times to new residences and schools and there were two parental divorces. The devastating blow however was the diagnosis of M.S. in 1973 when she was 20 years old. At the time of her death she had been living with the disease for 46 years.



Lindy was a good student. She graduated from Mercer Island High School in 1970. The next year she and her friend Betsy joined the freshman population at W.S.U. She would later attend The Evergreen State College where she was awarded a B.A. as a member of the first graduating class. She was accepted in the into the L.E.O.S Masters program and received her Masters degree in Applied Behavioral Sciences from Whitworth College.



She was excited when she was asked to lead several discussion groups with victims of M.S. in hopes of helping them cope with their affliction. This plan was short lived however, as her exacerbations became more frequent and her energy level diminished. Lindy made friends easily. Her caring and love for others was genuine. Her sister-in-law Kristine described Lindy as "a golden light, a smile that wouldn't quit, and a laugh that was totally embracing, and a hug that encircled you." Her friends and family were supportive and there when she needed them. Her two brothers, Dick West and his wife Kristine Gunnell, although living in Portland remembered Lindy constantly with phone calls, many, many cards and special treats. Her brother Chris Newell was constantly helping with special projects to make her life more comfortable.



In 1978 she was asked if there was a wish or request which could be fulfilled before the disease limited most activities. She chose a trip with her mother to London, Rome, Athens, and Crete. Equipped with the necessary equipment i.e. a wheelchair, crutches, a cane and hopefully understanding from people along the way, they embarked on their adventure. Although tested for "true grit" several times it was a glorious experience. Lindy spoke of the trip often through the years and was truly thankful it was included in her book of "great Memories". Her M.S. progressed rapidly at times with very few remissions. Finally, two years ago she needed more help than we could provide at home. The staff at the Sisters of Providence, Mt. St Vincent welcomed her with their loving and professional care. She made friends with other patients and joined in several activities. Her love and caring was reciprocated.



A beautiful memorial was held in the Chapel at the Mount on May 21. Later this summer there will be another memorial at the ocean for family and friends. Lindy adored the ocean and found peace and joy in that environment. She loved all the beauty of nature and all creatures great and small, especially her cat Elton.



Lindy is survived by her mother Betty Newell, (Seattle) her brother Chris Newell (Seattle), Her brother Richard West and wife Kristine Gunnell (Portland), and nephew Chandler Newell (Seattle). If a remembrance seems appropriate choose one of your favorite charities, or the National M.S. Society, or the Providence Mt. St. Vicente Foundation.