Linnell Isoshima

Linnell Isoshima Obituary
Glenn and Linnell Isoshima

Linnell passed away peacefully on 5/30/2019 after battling many illnesses, leaving behind sons, Scott Jue and Steven Kanzaki (Mako) along with 2 grandkids and her sister Corrine Kanzaki. While returning from a fishing trip, Glenn experienced sudden cardiac arrest and passed away 7/9/2019 in Canada leaving behind daughter Kellie Pham (Loi) and 2 grandkids, sisters Elaine Shimono (Don), Naomi Nishimura (Frank), Susan Isoshima (Michael Gave) and many nieces and nephews. Both will be missed by their families.

At their request, a private family ceremony was held for Linnell, with Glenn's to follow. Any remembrances may be made to .
Published in The Seattle Times on July 19, 2019
