Lisa passed away on May 10, 2019 with her daughter and sister by her side. She was born in Seattle on September 7, 1963, growing up in View Ridge and moving to Mazatln, Mexico, in the early 1980's. She returned to Seattle in 1990 and became a daycare provider in Ballard. While raising her daughter, Lisa helped raise many other young children. She is survived by her mother Eileen Bambans, sister Karen Bambans-Bauer, and her daughter Marina Bambans. Lisa was a strong advocate of feeding the hungry. If you would like to give, please donate to the Ballard Food Bank or Solid Ground in her honor.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 26, 2019
