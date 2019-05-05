Home

POWERED BY

Services
Unity Church
16727 Alderwood Mall Pkwy
Lynnwood, WA 98037
Resources
More Obituaries for Lisa Fowler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lisa Beryl Fowler

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lisa Beryl Fowler Obituary
Lisa Beryl Fowler

Lisa Beryl Fowler passed peacefully with family and friends on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the age of 77.

Preceded in death by husband Dennis Fowler, parents Marjorie and Erwin Baer, and brother Dean Baer. Survived by daughters Jenn Fowler-Johnson, Erin Burke, and Denise Knapp. Grammy to Anna, Henry, Taylor, Jacob, Michelle, Kristina, Solomon, and Maya. Longtime dedicated member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Rainier Chapter. Lover of books, quilting, and long winters in Hawaii.

Memorial services to be held Saturday, May 11, at 3:00 pm at Unity Church 16727 Alderwood Mall Parkway, Lynnwood, WA.

Friends and Family may

sign the guestbook at:

www.asacredmoment.com
Published in The Seattle Times on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.