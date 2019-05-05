|
|
Lisa Beryl Fowler
Lisa Beryl Fowler passed peacefully with family and friends on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the age of 77.
Preceded in death by husband Dennis Fowler, parents Marjorie and Erwin Baer, and brother Dean Baer. Survived by daughters Jenn Fowler-Johnson, Erin Burke, and Denise Knapp. Grammy to Anna, Henry, Taylor, Jacob, Michelle, Kristina, Solomon, and Maya. Longtime dedicated member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Rainier Chapter. Lover of books, quilting, and long winters in Hawaii.
Memorial services to be held Saturday, May 11, at 3:00 pm at Unity Church 16727 Alderwood Mall Parkway, Lynnwood, WA.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 5, 2019