Lisa Ellen Schuchman
Lisa Ellen Schuchman died in Seattle on May 5, 2020, at the age of 68, from cancer. Originally from Chicago, Lisa was a voracious reader, loved Jeopardy and a perfect Manhattan. She was known for her dry wit, humor, intellect, integrity, and sense of community. She graduated from the University of Washington with a master's in social work, and earned her J.D. from University of Puget Sound. Lisa was honored by the trust her clients put in her during her 30 year law practice. Dedicated to volunteerism, Lisa served tirelessly on many local nonprofit boards.
Lisa is survived by her wife, Marcee Hanan; mother, Marilyn Schuchman; brother, David McGraw-Schuchman (Kathryn); and sister Gina Schuchman (David Miller). She was beloved by her nieces, nephews, and many treasured friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Seattle Public Library Foundation (www.supportspl.org) or Child Care Resources, which assists families experiencing homelessness. (www.childcare.org).
Published in The Seattle Times on May 17, 2020