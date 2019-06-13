Home

We have lost our beautiful sweet daughter, Lisa Marie Macke. Lisa passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at the age of 43. Lisa was survived by her parents, Gail Macke and Steve Macke, and her brother David Macke.

Lisa was born in Yakima on September 30, 1975. She was special in so many ways. Lisa was able to overcome a childhood illness that left her hearing impaired. She was strong, smart, confident, and determined to overcome this and all other challenges of life. She graduated from Eisenhower High School and Perry Technical Institute and became a systems analyst for the Washington State Board for Community and Technical College, Microsoft, and CenturyLink. She loved her work as it was always challenging.

Our hearts are broken and we will miss her deeply. Lisa will be remembered by her many friends and her extended family. She will be forever in our thoughts.

There will be visitation at Keith & Keith Funeral Home Friday,

June 14, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m.

Memorial service will be Saturday,

June 15 at 10:00 a.m. at

Keith & Keith Funeral Home.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.keithandkeith.com
Published in The Seattle Times from June 13 to June 15, 2019
