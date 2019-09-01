|
|
Lisa Parra
Lisa Parra, 56, passed away August 19, 2019.
Lisa, born May 28, 1963 to Mario and Juli Parra, the middle child between sister Mary & brother Jose.
Lisa grew up in Lake City, graduating from Nathan Hale High school. She began her 27 year career at Q.F.C. foods in U Village & then Ballard. She loved her customers and they loved her.
She loved life, spending time with friends, long walks on her favorite trail, and being outdoors. She was an avid reader, whether it be the newest paperback, magazine, or a novel by one of her favorite authors. And of course the Sunday paper. She was a funny, kind and caring person who always had a kind word.
She will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her mother Juli Parra, sister Mary Parra, niece Francisca Parra Morales Murker, brother Jose Parra (Denise), niece Catherine Parra and nephew Andrew Parra.
She is preceded in death by her father Mario Parra.
A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, September 7th at Lake Ballinger Park, 23000 Lake View Dr. Mountlake Terrace, Wa. 98043 from 1:00-5:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers and to honor her lifetime love of pot belly pigs, a donation in her honor may be made to: Pigs Peace Sanctuary,
pigspeace.org.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 1, 2019