Lissette Johanna (Daniels)) Roys
October 5, 1920 ~ May 23, 2020

Lissette, age 99, was born in American Falls, Idaho to Lissette and Albert Daniels.
She arrived in Seattle at age 2 and attended BF Day Elementary, Hamilton Junior High School and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1938. She worked at Eddie Bauer before marrying Harold L. Roys in 1941. They raised two children, Lee and Lynn. Lissette was a wonderful seamstress and worked at Elna's Custom Draperies for many years making Roman shades, Austrian curtains and other specialty drapes. The family did lots of camping in Eastern Washington, wherever there were good fishing lakes. She and Hal did some traveling, to Europe, Hawaii, Florida, and California. After Hal passed away in 1987, she still enjoyed her gardening until she moved to a condo in Edmonds.

Preceded in death by husband Hal, and son Lee. She is survived by her daughter Lynn Johnston of Edmonds, Grandchildren Lori Johnston, Dana Johnston (Josh Marsh), Deborah Johnson (Toby), David Roys (Laura), Rachel Sheets (Josh) and Great-Grandchildren Gryffin, Trista, Ethan, Micah, Meagan, Alan, Lissette and Rebecca.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a future date.

Published in The Seattle Times from Jun. 10 to Jun. 30, 2020.
