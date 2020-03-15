|
Liv Kristoffersen
Liv Elsa Kristoffersen "slipped away" (her phrase) at the age of 87 on March 2, 2020, in Bellevue, Washington, after a brief hospitalization.
Born in Tromso, Norway, on March 24, 1932, to Arthur and Klara Sandvik, she spent her childhood and adolescence in the neighboring rural districts where her father served as schoolmaster and sometime mayor.
She married Bjorn Kristoffersen on New Year's Eve 1953, and together they embarked on a life journey which would eventually lead them to America - first to Lexington, Kentucky, where in 1960 they welcomed their firstborn son, and then to Seattle, Washington, where they would settle to raise a growing family.
A woman of many quiet accomplishments, she never drew attention to herself, always placing the interests of others before her own. Holding a deeply personal faith, she was devoted to her family, and enjoyed a wide circle of friends. She was greatly loved and appreciated by all who were fortunate enough to know her, and "her children arise and call her blessed" (Proverbs 31:28).
The last years of her life were marked by physical infirmities which she bore with dignity and grace. Although frail in body, she possessed remarkable inner strength. She was known throughout her life for maintaining a positive outlook, and this character trait endured to the end. Her passing leaves a void in the lives of those she leaves behind, and she will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years (currently under memory care); sons Kjartan (Robyn), Steinar (Melissa), and Leif; daughter Berit; 6 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and several siblings in her native homeland.
A memorial is planned for later in the spring.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 15, 2020