September 14, 1943 ~ July 1, 2019 Lloyd passed away peacefully in his home at the age of 75 on July 1, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Betty, his sons, Andrew and Rex and many friends considered family. Lloyd grew up in central Washington before entering the Air Force. He retired from King County Metro after 32+ years of driving bus, monorail and street car.

Lloyd's memorial service will be

held at Sisco Heights Community

Church, 15029 McElroy Road, Arlington, WA 98223 at 1:00pm on Friday, July 19.
Published in The Seattle Times from July 17 to July 18, 2019
