Lloyd Hans Halverson
Lloyd Hans Halverson

Age 95, Lloyd died Sunday, June 28, 2020.

He was born November 11, 1924 to Hans and Jessie. He grew up in Moscow, ID. Upon graduation in 1943 he joined the Navy and served aboard the USS ROI in the South Pacific. He married Jerrine with whom he had three children and went on to work in the construction industry retiring from American Construction in Everett, WA.

When he retired he purchased a 34' junk rigged schooner, BATWING and at age 62 set sail. In 1991 he was joined by Judy. Together they visited 52 different countries and upon completing their world circumnavigation in 2001 they purchased a motor home and visited 49 States and Canada.

Lloyd is survived by his Wife, Judy, Daughters, Mary and Cydna and Daughter-In-Law, Cori, Grandchildren Andrew, Dora, Erin, Ian and Wyatt, three Great Grandchildren and his Sister, Burnelda. He was predeceased by his Sister Nora, his Brother Frank and his Son, Mark.

Lloyd chose to donate his body to the U of W Medical School and will be cremated and returned to us next year. Because of Covid-19 we have decided not to have a Memorial Service now but will instead have a grave side ceremony in Genesee, Idaho where he will be buried with his father as he wished.

Published in The Seattle Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
