|
|
Lloyd Lester Nolte
Lloyd Lester Nolte was born in Seattle July 28, 1927 and passed away October 30, 2019 in Shoreline, WA. He graduated from Lincoln High School, served in WWII and then graduated from Seattle Pacific College where he met "Jackie" his beloved wife of 68 years. He went on to work for Pacific Northwest Bell for his entire career. He was active in The Exchange Club, served as a Scoutmaster, and was an active member of Seattle's First Free Methodist Church. He loved singing, and sang in both church and community choirs over the years. Lloyd was an outdoors man and a family man, devoted to his wife and five children. His faith motivated a life of kindness and service to all.
He is survived by his loving wife Jacquelyn Edwards Nolte, his children, Scott (Pam), Don, Craig (Linda), Susan (Gordy) Presnell, and Eric, and grandchildren, Peter (Amy), Lisa, Kristen (Matt), Jason (Tiffany), Jacquelyn and Ryder.
A celebration of his life will be held December 16th at 1:00 pm at Cristwood Park Auditorium, 345 N. 190th St. Shoreline, WA. 98133 with a reception to follow.
Remembrances may be made to Seattle First Free Methodist Church, Seattle Pacific University, Taproot Theatre. www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 10, 2019