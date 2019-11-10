Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lloyd Nolte
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lloyd Lester Nolte

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lloyd Lester Nolte Obituary
Lloyd Lester Nolte

Lloyd Lester Nolte was born in Seattle July 28, 1927 and passed away October 30, 2019 in Shoreline, WA. He graduated from Lincoln High School, served in WWII and then graduated from Seattle Pacific College where he met "Jackie" his beloved wife of 68 years. He went on to work for Pacific Northwest Bell for his entire career. He was active in The Exchange Club, served as a Scoutmaster, and was an active member of Seattle's First Free Methodist Church. He loved singing, and sang in both church and community choirs over the years. Lloyd was an outdoors man and a family man, devoted to his wife and five children. His faith motivated a life of kindness and service to all.

He is survived by his loving wife Jacquelyn Edwards Nolte, his children, Scott (Pam), Don, Craig (Linda), Susan (Gordy) Presnell, and Eric, and grandchildren, Peter (Amy), Lisa, Kristen (Matt), Jason (Tiffany), Jacquelyn and Ryder.

A celebration of his life will be held December 16th at 1:00 pm at Cristwood Park Auditorium, 345 N. 190th St. Shoreline, WA. 98133 with a reception to follow.

Remembrances may be made to Seattle First Free Methodist Church, Seattle Pacific University, Taproot Theatre. www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lloyd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -