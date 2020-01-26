|
|
Lois Ann Johnson
Lois Ann Johnson passed into the Lord's presence peacefully on January 21, 2020 at the age of 81 surrounded by her loving family. Lois was born to Linda and Louis Boleraski in Dobbs Ferry, New York on August 30, 1938. The family moved to Spokane, WA where Lois graduated from Lewis and Clark High School. Lois attended Washington State University, where she was a member of the Delta Gamma sorority and earned a degree in education, graduating with honors. She married William Gillis in 1959. Lois taught elementary school in Bellevue, where she was a long-time resident of 58 years. Lois continued her studies in education at the University of Washington, and proudly referred to herself as a "Husky Cougar". Lois married Iver Johnson in 1973. She was a member of the Bellevue Women's Nine Hole Golf Club, and a lifetime member of the Women's Auxiliary. Lois enjoyed entertaining, gardening, floral arranging, painting and watching the Seattle Mariners. Lois was captivated by the Aloha Spirit and traveled yearly to Maui to visit dear friends. She was a business owner of Creative Floral Designs. Lois was preceded in death by her husband Iver Johnson and is survived by her daughter Lauri Baker and her husband Brett Baker and their sons Carson and Dillon, also daughter Julia Wild and her sons Nathan and Austin. Services will be held at Sunset Hills Funeral Home in Bellevue, WA on February 15 at 11 am. Friends are welcome to attend.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 26, 2020