Lois Anne Lorimer Brewer
Age 67 and resident of Seattle, WA, Lois died on Monday, April 6, 2020 at home surrounded by the love of her family following tumor resection complications.
Eldest daughter of W. Wayne and Elizabeth (Betty) Stephenson Lorimer, Lois was born in Grand Coulee, WA on May 29, 1952. The family moved to Seattle where Lois attended school at Crown Hill Elementary, Marcus Whitman Jr. High and Ingraham High School (Class of 1970) before completing her education at the University of Washington (B.A. in 1975) earning advanced degrees in Cell and Molecular Biology, Microbiology and Immunology (M.S. in 1982). Lois was an early participant in AIDS/HIV research as a part of her work with Dr. King Holmes at UW.
She maintained interest in microbiology, though not active in the field, choosing instead to spend the majority of her career and passion supporting Seattle students by obtaining, providing, and facilitating resources and opportunities as a grant writer for students at Stevens Elementary and Cleveland STEM High Schools. She was an Americorps and VISTA leader in the Puget Sound region and led many community service initiatives as a part of her work as Director of Service Learning Seattle for over 30 years.
Lois's passions included, genealogical research, education legislation, Craftsmen home style and a relationship with USA and International Girl Scouts & Guides for more than 58 years. Travel shaped a large portion of her life with travel throughout Europe, thanks in part to her father's career as a mechanical engineer for the US Navy Facilities in London, England. Then as a student at Spiederskolen Girl Guide School in Korinth, Denmark. Finally, sharing adventures with her husband, son and daughter.
Lois maintained memberships at University Presbyterian Church after being raised in the congregation at Northminster Presbyterian in Ballard and in Philanthropic Education Organization (PEO).
Lois is survived by her husband of 44 years, Donald Brewer; children Brent Brewer (Catherine Gumm Brewer) and Antje Brewer; grandchildren Alonzo and Lillian Brewer; sisters Lynn Lorimer and Lory Lorimer Lawson (Mark Lawson), many loving cousins, nephews, nieces, and friends.
Memorial and reception will be held at a later date. Lois will be interred at the Brewer family plot in Grand Mound, WA.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to UNTO as a part of Campus Crusade for Christ's humanitarian aid work to supply people around the world with food / agriculture, clean water, and critical aid. Donations can be made at www.gainusa.org.
Thank you to friends and neighbors for your support in this difficult time.
"Start where you are, use what you have, do what you can do."
~ Arthur Ashe
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 12, 2020