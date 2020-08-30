1/1
Lois Arline Richards
Lois Arline Richards

Age 91, Lois Richards passed away peacefully August 12, 2020 in Federal Way, WA. She was born in Corvallis, Montana on February 25, 1929 to Adolph and Abbie Swanson. Soon after graduating High School, she began working for the Forest Service. In 1951 she married James Richards after a short courtship. They moved to Seattle in approximately 1955. She worked very hard as a stay at home wife and mother to four children.

Lois dearly loved life and her family and enjoyed friends, puzzles, gardening and travel. In their over 63 years of marriage, she and Jim traveled extensively, visiting many countries and much of our United States. Camping was a passion for the family and continued all throughout their life together. She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.

Lois has joined those called to the Lord before her: her beloved husband Jim, brother Kenneth, sister Phyllis, and two precious infant sons, James and Larry. Her survivors include four children - Shari Running (Roger), Sandy Tordillos, Steve, and Susan Murrietta (Anthony). She is also survived by six grandchildren - Jennie Thompson (Steve), Justin Running (Kyla), Anthony Tordillos (Giovanni), Gabrielle Tordillos, Marcus Richards and Becca Richards, and two great grandchildren -

Jimmy Thompson and Mason Thompson.

A small, private memorial service celebrating her life is planned for September 16th at Bonney-Watson Cemetery in SeaTac. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 30, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by The Family

