Lois Carol Unseth
A Child of God, died suddenly of a ruptured brain aneurysm in the early morning on May 23, 2020. Born to Fred Duensing and Emma Geske March 24, 1927. The youngest of 5 daughters, she grew up in Algonquin, IL, attending St. John's Lutheran School and graduating from Dundee High School. It was there that she met the love of her life, Malcolm Unseth. Lois went on to attend Beloit College.
After marrying Malcolm, they lived in Algonquin and Rockford, IL, welcoming 3 children, Catherine, Minda and Malcolm. With 3 children aged 4 and younger, they embarked on a new adventure when Malcolm returned to school in Minneapolis for 4 years. After becoming an ordained minister, their first call was to Portland, OR. There they welcomed Gretchen and Jonathan into their growing family. Every holiday, Mom would sew new outfits for her daughters.
After moving to Klamath Falls, OR, Mom started a kindergarten at the Church. She also taught Sunday School. Between these activities, Mom rekindled her desire to teach and started taking extension courses.
After moving to Seattle, Mom finished an Associate's Degree in Early Childhood Education with an emphasis on Management. With degree secured, Mom started the Childcare Center and established her legacy at Ballard First Lutheran. With her kind face and easy smile, what parent wouldn't feel secure leaving their children in Mom's care. The Center is now in it's 44th year. After retirement, Mom continued teaching Sunday School and demonstrating her love and commitment to children.
Mom was a committed Christian and taught her children by example. She was devoted to her family. When Mom became a grandparent, nothing could have pleased her more, and when she became a great grandparent, that was an extra blessing.
Lois is survived by her children, Catherine, Minda, Malcolm (Karen), Gretchen, and Jonathan; grandson, Matthew (Christena); and great-granddaughters, Hailey and Madison. Predeceased by her daughter, Brita Ingrid, and her husband, Malcolm.
Private family burial has been held and Celebration of Mom's Life will hopefully be held later this summer.
Memorials may be given to Ballard First Lutheran Childcare Center or Queen Anne Lutheran for Lutheran World Relief Quilting and Layette Projects.
Hoffner Fisher & Harvey
Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
A Child of God, died suddenly of a ruptured brain aneurysm in the early morning on May 23, 2020. Born to Fred Duensing and Emma Geske March 24, 1927. The youngest of 5 daughters, she grew up in Algonquin, IL, attending St. John's Lutheran School and graduating from Dundee High School. It was there that she met the love of her life, Malcolm Unseth. Lois went on to attend Beloit College.
After marrying Malcolm, they lived in Algonquin and Rockford, IL, welcoming 3 children, Catherine, Minda and Malcolm. With 3 children aged 4 and younger, they embarked on a new adventure when Malcolm returned to school in Minneapolis for 4 years. After becoming an ordained minister, their first call was to Portland, OR. There they welcomed Gretchen and Jonathan into their growing family. Every holiday, Mom would sew new outfits for her daughters.
After moving to Klamath Falls, OR, Mom started a kindergarten at the Church. She also taught Sunday School. Between these activities, Mom rekindled her desire to teach and started taking extension courses.
After moving to Seattle, Mom finished an Associate's Degree in Early Childhood Education with an emphasis on Management. With degree secured, Mom started the Childcare Center and established her legacy at Ballard First Lutheran. With her kind face and easy smile, what parent wouldn't feel secure leaving their children in Mom's care. The Center is now in it's 44th year. After retirement, Mom continued teaching Sunday School and demonstrating her love and commitment to children.
Mom was a committed Christian and taught her children by example. She was devoted to her family. When Mom became a grandparent, nothing could have pleased her more, and when she became a great grandparent, that was an extra blessing.
Lois is survived by her children, Catherine, Minda, Malcolm (Karen), Gretchen, and Jonathan; grandson, Matthew (Christena); and great-granddaughters, Hailey and Madison. Predeceased by her daughter, Brita Ingrid, and her husband, Malcolm.
Private family burial has been held and Celebration of Mom's Life will hopefully be held later this summer.
Memorials may be given to Ballard First Lutheran Childcare Center or Queen Anne Lutheran for Lutheran World Relief Quilting and Layette Projects.
Hoffner Fisher & Harvey
Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 14, 2020.