Nee Baxter, of Seattle, WA was born July 27, 1931 and passed away April 15, 2020. Lois is survived by her six children from her marriage to Lloyd B. Thomas - Susan (Mike) Lebow, Nancy (Tom) Thomas-Moore, Diane Baker, Mimi (Jeff) Altice, Patty Schuchart, Dan (Karla) Thomas, half-brother Mike (Christi) Baxter, half-sister Anne Hirning, along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Preceded in death by her husband and father of her children, Lloyd B. Thomas, her second husband, Del DeVore, and half-brother Robert (Janice) Baxter. Burial at Evergreen Washelli, Seattle, WA, with a memorial service to be held at a later date. You may view online obituary and guest book at Evergreen Washelli and www.Legacy.com.
Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020
