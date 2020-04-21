|
|
Lois Evelyn DeVore
Nee Baxter, of Seattle, WA was born July 27, 1931 and passed away April 15, 2020. Lois is survived by her six children from her marriage to Lloyd B. Thomas - Susan (Mike) Lebow, Nancy (Tom) Thomas-Moore, Diane Baker, Mimi (Jeff) Altice, Patty Schuchart, Dan (Karla) Thomas, half-brother Mike (Christi) Baxter, half-sister Anne Hirning, along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Preceded in death by her husband and father of her children, Lloyd B. Thomas, her second husband, Del DeVore, and half-brother Robert (Janice) Baxter. Burial at Evergreen Washelli, Seattle, WA, with a memorial service to be held at a later date. You may view online obituary and guest book at Evergreen Washelli and www.Legacy.com.
Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020