Lois Frances Tupper Colasurdo
August 26, 1936 ~ July 2, 2020
Lois Colasurdo died peacefully on Thursday July 2, 2020 at the age of 83. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and a trusted friend to many. She and her sister, Theresa, were close all her life. She had many hobbies - sewing, quilting, being an avid reader, speaking French and cooking various cuisines for family dinners. She loved her volunteer work at church and with immigrants from Laos. Lois was delighted to be a grandmother and was happy when sharing her wisdom and life stories with the next generation.
Lois is survived by her husband James. Her children Matthew, Katie Harshbarger (Warren), and Christine. Her grandchildren Benjamin, Joseph, and Emily Harshbarger. Her sister Theresa (Ray) Boucher and her Nephews Andre (Lisa) Boucher, and Marcel (Jan) Boucher. Funeral arrangements are pending.
For complete obituary, please visit https://www.edline-yahn.com/obituary/Lois-Colasurdo