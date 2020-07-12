1/1
Lois Frances Tupper Colasurdo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois Frances Tupper Colasurdo

August 26, 1936 ~ July 2, 2020

Lois Colasurdo died peacefully on Thursday July 2, 2020 at the age of 83. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and a trusted friend to many. She and her sister, Theresa, were close all her life. She had many hobbies - sewing, quilting, being an avid reader, speaking French and cooking various cuisines for family dinners. She loved her volunteer work at church and with immigrants from Laos. Lois was delighted to be a grandmother and was happy when sharing her wisdom and life stories with the next generation.

Lois is survived by her husband James. Her children Matthew, Katie Harshbarger (Warren), and Christine. Her grandchildren Benjamin, Joseph, and Emily Harshbarger. Her sister Theresa (Ray) Boucher and her Nephews Andre (Lisa) Boucher, and Marcel (Jan) Boucher. Funeral arrangements are pending.

For complete obituary, please visit https://www.edline-yahn.com/obituary/Lois-Colasurdo

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
EDLINE YAHN & COVINGTON FUNERAL CHAPEL
27221 156TH AVE SE
KENT, WA 98042
(253) 630-2736
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved