Lois June Cade



Passed away peacefully on February 16, 2019. Born in Seattle, Washington, on June 30, 1926, Lois exhibited strength and resilience her entire life. Growing up, her family moved nearly every year. She graduated high school in Olympia and moved to Spokane for nurse's training at Deaconess Hospital under the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps Program during World War II. Lois later attended Whitworth College where she met James Richard Cade. They married in 1948. Her only child was born four years later. The family enjoyed nearly year-round excursions to their cabin on Lake Wenatchee. Ever adventurous, they drove the entire Al-Can Highway from Seattle to Anchorage in 1959. Lois was widowed for the first time in 1969.



Lois enjoyed boating, swimming and water skiing. She married her second husband, naval architect Edward (Ted) A. Drake, in 1975. They were longtime members of the Seattle Yacht Club. Together, they made a trip through the Inside Passage to Glacier Bay, Alaska, and down the west coast of Vancouver Island in a 32 foot power boat. Ted died in 1993.



Lois began her nursing career at the Oregon State Hospital (of One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest fame). After moving to Seattle in the mid-1950s, she had a long career in an oral surgery practice. For many years, she worked with Dr. Thomas McIntire, with whom she maintained a lifelong friendship.



Lois mentored many younger women in their careers and in life. In retirement, Lois spent summers at her beloved cabin on Lake Wenatchee, often surrounded by family and friends, new and old.



She is survived by her son, James Edwin Cade (Susan), stepdaughter, Allison Jamison, and beloved nieces and nephews. Lois is predeceased by her parents, Edwin and Katherine (May) Nystrom, husbands James and Ted, and sister, Mary Moburg. Her sister, Kathy Brown, passed a week after Lois.



The family thanks her caregivers at Bayview Retirement Community for the caring assistance provided to Lois. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Lois' memory be made to Children's Hospital or the Lake Wenatchee Fire & Rescue Auxiliary.



A remembrance will be held at the Seattle Yacht Club on Saturday, March 16, at 1:00 p.m. Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 10, 2019