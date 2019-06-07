Lois Madden



Lois Teel, later Madden, clearly remembered her father taking her to school, along with her brothers, by sleigh across the snow-covered wheat land from their farm near Bluestem WA to Harrington. But she also could discuss her travel by Jet to many countries in the world. In the span of a century, Lois lived a life of consistency while the world around her changed.



She was born in Harrington, WA in the family home November 13, 1916. She attended Seattle Pacific College where her mother previously attended Seminary. Her brothers were Ed, Ward, Cliff, and Steve Teel.



At Seattle Pacific she met her husband to be, Paul Madden. His athletic accomplishments and sense of humor obviously attracted her. He kept his abilities as an honor student somewhat hidden. He was later principal at Langley on Whidbey Island and she was an elementary school teacher. They were married seventy-five years!



Paul and Lois were active in serving their community, first in education, then in volunteer service organizations, while Paul worked assisting her bother Ed in the development of Vitamilk Dairy located near Green Lake. She and Paul had one son, Rod, but always had an open home for all her nieces and nephews who received "equal treatment" and love from "Aunt Lois".



Lois had begun losing her eye sight ten years ago. Five years ago, when rehabbing a broken hip at Crista Rehabilitation and Skilled Care she proclaimed she wished to live there. She found the care excellent and she could have a room where she knew where everything was! We are all appreciative of the care and love they showed to Lois.



Lois is survived by her brother Dr. Stephen Teel, son Rod (wife Marilyn), grandson Collin (wife Deanna), Granddaughter Michelle, great granddaughters Arianna and Keira, and great grandson Magnus. And numerous nieces and nephews. Lois died Thursday, June 6, 2019.



Service Sunday, June 9th,



Floral Hills Cemetery, 409 Filbert Rd, Lynnwood, WA 98036



Viewing: 1:30PM, Burial: 2:PM



Memorial Service: 3:00PM followed by Reception. Sign Lois' Guest Book: www.Legacy.com Published in The Seattle Times from June 7 to June 11, 2019