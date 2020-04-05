Home

Lois Mae Cavanaugh

Lois Mae Cavanaugh Obituary
Lois Mae Cavanaugh

On March 26, 2020, at the age of 97, Lois Mae Cavanaugh passed away. Her final resting place will be at Sunset Hills Cemetery in Bellevue, WA with her late husband William Cavanaugh. No funeral services will be held due to the Coronavirus. Her Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.

Lois was born on July 23, 1922 to Rueben and Ella Link in Deer Creek, MN. Lois had three children, Michael (1948), Roberta "Bobbi" (1949) and Debra (1964). Lois is survived by her three children, five grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.

Lois - We love you, will miss you and treasure the memories of the laugher and good times spent together. Because of you, our lives were much richer. Any successes we enjoyed were because of you.

Donations of remembrance can be made to the Washington Talking Book and Braille Library.

For further information about Lois visit https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/redmond-wa/lois-cavanaugh-9100570
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 5, 2020
