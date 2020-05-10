|
Lois Marie Williams
March 8, 1920 ~
February 24, 2020
A true Northwesterner, Lois spent her nearly 100 years in her home state. Born in Pullman to Marie and Clarence Zimmerman, she was raised on the wheat fields and apple orchards of Eastern Washington. She was proud of her heritage as the granddaughter of pioneers who settled Washington State in the 1800s. She attended both WSU and the UW as a Theta, later teaching in public schools. She met her first husband Robert Michaelis while in the Red Cross. In the 1960s, Lois and her second husband Roger Williams settled on the shores of Lake Washington. Lois volunteered as a docent at the Seattle Art Museum, and Lois and Roger enjoyed their membership in the Seattle Yacht Club. She will be remembered for her strong spirit and for living life to the fullest. She is survived by her daughter Mary Gey-McCulloch of Friday Harbor and her granddaughter Jennie McCulloch of Seattle. Her son Glenn Williams predeceased her in October 2019.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 10, 2020