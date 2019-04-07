Lois Parker Simonson



Lois was born February 7, 1920 and passed away peacefully at the age of 99 on March 16, 2019. She was born in Portland, Oregon, and attended high school at Annie Wright Seminary in Tacoma. She graduated from the University of Washington and was a proud member of the Sigma Kappa sorority. It was at the UW that Lois met Henry T. Simonson. They married in 1943 and enjoyed 68 years of marriage until his passing in 2011.



Lois and Hank lived in the Windermere neighborhood of Seattle with their three children, welcoming the neighborhood kids to their backyard pool, which continued to be the favorite gathering place for their children and grandchildren many years later.



Lois spent countless hours at Children's Hospital where she was a dedicated volunteer. The Simonson family was an avid skiing family spending weekends at Stevens Pass and Crystal Mountain. Hank and Lois traveled the world for business and pleasure and spent many winters in Hawaii and Palm Desert in their retirement.



Lois was loved by all and made friends wherever she went. She was an accomplished golfer, playing regularly until the age of 85. She won the Club Championship at Broadmoor Golf Club as well as achieved 4 holes-in-one in her career. A golf tournament is held in her honor each spring at Broadmoor.



Hank and Lois moved to Parkshore Retirement Community in 2005 where she eventually put down her golf clubs and picked up a paintbrush creating beautiful watercolor pieces of nature settings.



Lois is survived by her daughters, Susan Nathane (Bob) and Nancy Viviano (Ron), 4 granddaughters, Chrisy Francescutti, Kelly Nathane, Kimberly Haft, and Katie Sawchenko, and 7 great-grandchildren. Lois was predeceased by her husband Henry and son Gary. At her request, there will be no service, but we ask that you fondly remember her vibrant personality, easy laugh, and love for life.



Gifts in her memory may be made to Seattle Children's Hospital. Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary