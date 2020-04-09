Home

Lola Mae Jensen

Lola Mae Jensen Obituary
Lola Mae Jensen

Loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, Lola went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 4,

2020, in Kirkland, WA. She was born January 30, 1923 in Superior Wisconsin, the daughter of the late Andrew and Mabel Haugen. She was the third of 7 siblings.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Jensen. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Sheryl and Steve Sund of Stevensville, MT and daughter and son-in-law Laurie and Gus Hodge of Snohomish, WA. She is also survived by her sister Dorothy Swartz of Kalispell, MT.
Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020
