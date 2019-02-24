Lola Mae McKee



Lola Mae McKee passed on February 15, 2019 at age 93. Running the family hardware store for 56 years, she was a pillar in the Madison Park community. Endearingly referred to as the "Honorary Mayor of Madison Park" by residents. Lola was preceded in death by her husband "Bud" and son Scott. She is survived by her daughters Jane Dunkin (Dennis); Jeri Wenke; grandchildren Mike Ladd (June), Kelli Zielinski (Lance), Darryl Dunkin (Erin), Lisa Wenke, Todd Wenke (Jamie) and Bryan Wenke; great grandsons Spencer Ladd (Maria) and Michael Wenke; great great grandson Thomas Ladd. She is also survived by her sister Helen Paajanen and step-brother Chuck Peterson as well as many extended family members, friends and her "kids" in the neighborhood.



A celebration of life will be announced at a later time. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of Lola's favorite charities: Seattle Union Gospel Mission, Bailey Boushay House, Fred Hutchinson or one of your favorite causes.



Guest book available at www.butterworthfuneralhome.com Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary