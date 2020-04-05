|
Loni Kay (Wendel) Shorten
It is with extreme sadness that the family of Loni Kay (Wendel) Shorten announce her passing on March 24, 2020. Loni was 51.
She graduated from Lindbergh High School in 1986 and received a bachelor degree from the University of Washington.
Loni served in the United States Army during the Gulf War as a linguist speaking Farsi.
Loni worked 19 years at the Port of Tacoma as a human resources manager. She was a dedicated employee who was loved and well respected by her co-workers.
Loni will always be lovingly remembered by her parents Ted & Marlys Wendel, her husband Doug Shorten and daughter Sophie, sisters Linda (Joe) Walters, Loretta (Mark) Glodowski and Lisa Wendel.
Loni will be laid to rest at the Tahoma National Cemetery in Covington, WA. See more about Loni's life at bonneywatson.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 5, 2020