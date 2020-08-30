Lora Black



Lora Black passed away from renal disease in her sleep on May 25th, 2020. She was happily married to Ed Black for 56 years. Lora enjoyed trips to Las Vegas, Reno and Lincoln City, Oregon, as well as their monthly trips to the Tulailp Casino. She was an avid auction shopper and selling on Ebay gave Lora great joy. She also enjoyed raising and showing dogs, St Bernards, Chinese Sharpies and Thai Ridgebacks.



Lora enjoyed working for Time Life magazine, ValuMart, LumberMart, Dr Leonard DDS, Dr Makie DDS, Dr Perkl DDS & Evergreen Services.



Lora was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She leaves behind her husband Ed, sons, Richard Kraus of Lynnwood & Robert Kraus of Reno, Nevada, sister Betty Lou Garrison of Tacoma, and the McCloud clan.



Per her request, there will be no memorial service. Her ashes will be placed in Puget Sound at a later date.



I would like to thank everyone who sent cards and called with their condolences.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store