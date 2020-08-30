1/
Lora Black
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lora Black

Lora Black passed away from renal disease in her sleep on May 25th, 2020. She was happily married to Ed Black for 56 years. Lora enjoyed trips to Las Vegas, Reno and Lincoln City, Oregon, as well as their monthly trips to the Tulailp Casino. She was an avid auction shopper and selling on Ebay gave Lora great joy. She also enjoyed raising and showing dogs, St Bernards, Chinese Sharpies and Thai Ridgebacks.

Lora enjoyed working for Time Life magazine, ValuMart, LumberMart, Dr Leonard DDS, Dr Makie DDS, Dr Perkl DDS & Evergreen Services.

Lora was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She leaves behind her husband Ed, sons, Richard Kraus of Lynnwood & Robert Kraus of Reno, Nevada, sister Betty Lou Garrison of Tacoma, and the McCloud clan.

Per her request, there will be no memorial service. Her ashes will be placed in Puget Sound at a later date.

I would like to thank everyone who sent cards and called with their condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved